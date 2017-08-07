KCK shooting leaves 2 teenage boys dead, another child hurt

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two teenage boys died after a triple shooting near 62nd and Haskell in Kansas City, Kansas Sunday night.

Police responding to the shooting call found the three young victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. One victim died at the scene, one died at the hospital early Monday, and a third was hospitalized.

All victims are juveniles. They were all found in a car. Suspect on the loose but no description @41actionnews — Cat Reid (@catreidtv) August 7, 2017

KCK police identified the victims as Le'Andrew Vaughn, 17, and Adarius Barber, 16, both of Kansas City, Kansas.

A spokesperson with KCK Public Schools confirmed both boys attended school in the district. Vaughn went to F.L. Schlagle High School and Barber went to Washington High School, per the spokesperson.

According to his grandfather, Barber was a star on the football team at Washington.

Vaughn played baseball for Schlagle and was also a lifelong member of Kansas Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, according to its executive director. Coaches and teammates there knew him as "Dash." The league plays at the George and Doris Haley Field, which is also where friends and family planned to hold a vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information and did not disclose any of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.