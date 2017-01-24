Rep. Randy Dunn files legislation in response to petroleum tank leaks in KC neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Representative Randy D. Dunn (D-Kansas City) announced on Tuesday that he has filed legislation in response to the petroleum storage tank leaks at the Inner City Oil site in Kansas City.

Many neighbors living near the site at 31st and Cleveland worry about the long-term health implications from the fumes.

The leaks were detected in the neighborhood in 2006.

In September 2015, Missouri Attorney General at the time Chris Koster filed an injunction against the owner of Inner City Oil, Zill, LLC.

House Bill 438 aims to monitor and remediate hazardous areas near residential areas across the state, according to a statement sent out by Dunn’s office.

