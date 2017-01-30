Search crews looking for Jessica Runions find second body, it's not Jessica

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Search crews looking for Jessica Runions found a second body, but it's not the missing Raymore woman.

Volunteers have been looking for 21-year-old Jessica Runions since September.

"We've got a lot of wonderful people; we've been out all weekend," said Jessica Runion's mother, Jamie Runions.

Volunteers have found 2 bodies in the past two weeks. Neither body is believed to be connected to Jessica's disappearance.

"This makes me happy because guess what, we're helping a family. That's bringing another family member home. The nightmare for them is over. And God puts us all in places to help others," said Jamie.

Last Saturday, Jessica's father found 21-year-old Brandon Herrings' decomposing body in a creek near 67th and Lewis Rd.

Herring went missing in November.

"I talked to Brandon's mom and she's the most lovely person. I'm just happy that her nightmare is over. I don't want anyone to go through what we are all going through," said Jamie.

On Saturday search crews found another body near 53rd and South Brighton. But again, the search continues for Jessica.

"People need to start paying attention to their surroundings. They need to be looking around because somebody knows something even if they don't realize they know it," said Runions.

Police have not identified the second body found by the search crews, but the death is considered suspicious.

