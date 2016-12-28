She's A Pistol gun shop closing, cites cost of legal fees

SHAWNEE, Kan. - She's A Pistol gun shop will close its retail store at the end of the year.

In a statement on Facebook, the shop's owner, Becky Bieker, says "legal fees and greatly increased expenses" led to the closing and it can no longer cover its operating costs. Bieker says they will continue to offer training courses at a different location.

She's A Pistol was the site of a robbery that led to the death of Bieker's husband and the shop's co-owner, Jon Bieker, in January 2015, prosecutors said.

Jon Bieker allegedly fired on four men who were attempting to rob the store. Three of them were injured and Jon Bieker was killed. Becky Bieker says she was punched in the face before the shooting began.

Each of the men will be tried separately for the murder.

De'Anthony Wiley, one of the suspects in the robbery and Jon Bieker's death, claimed self-defense in the shooting. Wiley claims he surrendered but only continued shooting after Jon Bieker continued shooting at him. Wiley says he was shot in the spine and paralyzed, leaving him unable to escape.

-----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: