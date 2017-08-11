Shooting at 35th & Askew leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In the second fatal shooting in less than an hour in Kansas City, a man died from his injuries following a shooting at 35th and Askew late Thursday night.

A shooting call at 9:30 p.m. led officers to a gunshot victim, who emergency crews took to the hospital.

Police have confirmed the victim later died at the hospital.

Information regarding possible suspects, the victim's identity and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Another fatal shooting took place in Kansas City just a half hour prior Thursday night near 11th and Benton.

