Thieves steal gun from Lenexa police officer's car

LENEXA, Kan. - Two men are accused of breaking into a police officer's car on New Year's Day and stealing a service weapon.



Anthony Litchman, 20, and Tyler Stallcup, 21, are charged with burglary of a vehicle and two counts of theft.



Lenexa Police tell 41 Action News the suspect broke into the officer's personal car at an apartment complex on Jan. 1.



Charging documents show the men made off with the officer’s department-issued Glock, Glock magazine and a holster.



Police arrested the men Wednesday morning. They made their first appearance at the Johnson County Courthouse Thursday.



Litchman's bond is set at $10,000, his alleged accomplice, Stallcup, faces a $25,000 bond. Their next court date is set for Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

