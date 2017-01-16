Thieves target at least two dozen cars during Chiefs playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A stretch of Stadium drive is littered with shards of glass from broken windows Monday after thieves targeted Chiefs fans.

Katelyn Bidondo and Amanda Oldham’s car is one of at least two dozen thieves targeted during Sunday’s Chiefs playoff game.

“When the other people came up to us and asked if our car had been broken into I thought that we had gotten lucky because I couldn't see the other side of the car. But then we walked around and we saw that our passenger side window had been busted out,” Bidondo said.

The two wanted to avoid to a repeat of their last visit to Arrowhead Stadium, the rainy Christmas Day game.



“There was mud all the way up to the back fence and they were a couple of cars that got stuck and the car was completely covered in mud,” Oldham said.



This time they parked along Stadium drive across the street from the sport complex between gates six and seven.

As the primetime game took place the thieves worked under the cover of darkness.



“It was all the windows that were facing the treeline so they busted out the windows and grabbed what they saw that was of value grabbed what they could that was quick,” Bidondo said.



Last April, thieves used the same M.O. and targeted cars parked in a private lot across the stadium during a Royals game.

This time around an officer told Bidondo this, “he said because it was potentially the last game of the season that the people probably wanted to hit a bunch of cars at one time.”



She avoided paying the Chiefs’ $60 parking fee but it cost her almost $200 to replace the window and had to spend this holiday canceling credit cards



“I had my ID and debit cards all the important stuff I had in my wallet but it's a major inconvenience,” Bidondo said.

She and Oldham are in the process of filing a police report and encourage other victims to do the same.

If you have any information regarding Sunday’s break-ins call police or the KC Crimestoppers hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477).



-----

Andres Gutierrez can be reached at andres.gutierrez@kshb.com

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @AFGutierrez

Connect on Facebook: