U.S. Figure Skating Championships draw visitors of all ages to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The country's best figure skaters are currently competing at the Sprint Center.

Inside a packed concourse, workers sharpened ice skates for those looking to buy a new pair during intermission at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The Calderini family drove more than seven hours to see it person and their coaches on ice. In this family the love and passion for the sport trickled down.

Emmaline Calderini, 8, brought a flower to give as a sign of appreciation to their coaches, and she isn't alone.

Figure skaters participating say the audience plays a big role.

"The energy has been great in this building. I think the audience is going crazy for the performances. They're with us every step of the way," Ashley Cain, a figure skater, said.

Cain, 21, and her partner Timothy LeDuc, 26, are set to compete Saturday.

RELATED | A look at Kansas City's many figure skating ties

The championships have put Kansas City in the national spotlight once again.

"Well I love Kansas City so far. We got to take the train downtown and see some of the different districts and it was really nice, all the restaurants and shops," LeDuc said.

Visit KC expects the event will bring in 75,000 attendees and $18 million to the area.

But more importantly the championships serve as an inspiration to children like Sarah Swinton, 9, from Tulsa who is aiming for the Olympics.

"It's great. They're really good skaters. I want to be like them someday," Sarah said.

The championships run through the weekend. If you can't make it out to the Sprint Center you can watch at home on your 41 Action News station.

------

Andres Gutierrez can be reached at andres.gutierrez@kshb.com

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @AFGutierrez

Connect on Facebook: