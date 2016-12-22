1 in custody after manhunt & chase in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - After a five-hour manhunt and chase, police believe they have the man responsible in custody. Police say the man is believed to have stolen two vehicles and pointed a gun at police.

According to authorities, police were trying to pull over a stolen car near the auto manufacturer Haldex at Adams Dairy Parkway and Coronado Drive in Blue Springs around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man driving a stolen car crashed the vehicle, got out and then pointed a gun at two police officers. He then took off on foot running across I-70 and headed north, also abandoning an assault rifle.

Officers returned fire, but the man got away.

Police previously reported that the suspect fired shots at officers, but that was not the case.

K9 units and multiple agencies searched the area for the man north of I-70 and east of Adams Dairy Parkway. He was described as a white man wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

This is the area where this happened & where police are searching @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/FuJiYsONUq — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) December 22, 2016

During the search, police received information that the suspect had stolen another car.

According to the homeowner, Nelson Streuewe, the man broke into their home, located north of I-70 (2.5 miles from original scene), and walked into the bedroom demanding car keys.

Streuewe’s 23-year-old son, Nathan, tried to attack the suspect, despite seeing a gun in his back pocket. The man choked Nathan and demanded his car keys, cellphone and a glass of water. Nathan said he gave him all three, but then grabbed a knife and waved it at the suspect, chasing him out of the yard. He was able to get his phone back.

Nathan told 41 Action News he has some scratches on his neck, his fist is swollen and he is lucky to be alive.

Police were able to locate the car the man was driving and began a pursuit.

A little after 9 a.m. the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody on 23rd Street near Chrysler Ave. in Independence. He was treated at the scene for unknown injuries and police said he is currently being treated at a local hospital.



-------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: