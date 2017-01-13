Employees say new owner of Lee's Summit daycare isn't paying them

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Former and current employees of a Lee’s Summit daycare, Marian’s Kids Inc., say they have not been paid ever since a new owner took over.

“The first check she ever wrote me was bad, and I’ve never gotten paid,” said Romona Beverly.

Beverly worked at the daycare for four years. She sat down with 41 Action News to explain the trouble she and other employees are having getting paid.

“Everyone should get paid for any services. If I am working for you and you say you’re going to pay me, I should get paid,” she said.

The first paycheck Beverly received from the daycare’s new owner was made out for $199.65 on Dec. 2. Bank records show the check bounced twice and has yet to go through. Beverly’s second paycheck has also bounced twice.

She’s not alone.

"Every time that [the owner] said there was a check coming I would think well maybe it will clear this time. No,” said Susan Cook, who worked at the daycare for about a year before she quit.

Cook told 41 Action News she is still waiting for one of her paychecks from Dec. 2 to clear. She also said she has yet to receive her final paycheck.

“I enjoyed it. I’m very proud of what I did, but like I say, I should have got paid for it,” Cook said.

According to state records obtained by 41 Action News, Cindy Meyers of Bradydev Enterprise Inc. took over the ownership of Marian’s Kids Inc. on December 1, 2016.

On state documents Meyers listed the daycare’s Lee’s Summit address as her office. However, the daycare’s director, Sarah Huber, told 41 Action News Meyers has never been to the daycare.

"She just sent a bunch of blank checks that she signed and then [she faxed] over the payroll. I just filled in the amount and [sent] them,” Huber said.

41 Action News tried to track down Meyers and discovered her checks originated from Phoenix, Arizona. 41 Action News made several phone calls and left messages but still has not heard back from Meyers.

“It’s dishonest and I think it really should be put a halt to,” said Cook who just wants to be paid.

What you can do if this happens to you

The Missouri Department of Labor investigates all wage complaints. Employees who feel they have not been properly compensated should file a wage complaint here: https://labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage/file_complaint

Employees can also file their claim in Small Claims Court, if the wages they are due are less than $5,000. If more money is owed, employees are encouraged to take action in circuit court.

Another option includes filing a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. If you have a complaint regarding fraud or deception you can click here or call 1-800-392-8222.

