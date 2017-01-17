Lee's Summit School Board president defends newly named superintendent

41 Action News has redacted personal information from these court documents.

According to court documents, Scully was informed by Interim Superintendent Barbara Tate in March of 2013 that his contract would not be renewed after June 30th of that year.

On July 1st, Carpenter formally took over as superintendent of the Hickman Mills School District.

After his contract was “wrongfully terminated” on June 30th, 2013, Scully described in court documents how he had to reapply for his job for the next school year. The court documents allege the district engaged in “a systematic pattern of selecting less qualified, substantially younger, female, and/or non-white employees for its secondary administrative positions.”

Scully was not hired to be assistant principal within the district, and court documents allege that Hickman Mills administrators said they would only “throw Scully a crumb” by offering him a teaching position requiring a 50 percent cut in his salary.

Scully’s attorney told 41 Action News that after Scully was not rehired for the job, he was replaced by a “dramatically younger, less qualified” candidate.

A jury awarded Scully $297,582 in compensatory damages as well as $450,000 in punitive damages for the case.

In an interview with Missouri Lawyers Weekly in January, Scully’s attorney stated the following: