Police investigate shooting at Raytown apartment

RAYTOWN, Mo. - An investigation is underway at the Raytown Village Apartments after police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Raytown Road around 8:15 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

Officers found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound, according to Raytown police.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s).

If you have any information on this shooting call Raytown Police or KC Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).