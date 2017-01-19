Royals announce 2017 regular season schedule with times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Royals fans looking to attend the 2017 regular season games don’t have to wait any longer to make their plans!

The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday their 2017 schedule with times.

Opening Day - Monday, April 3 at 3:10 p.m. in Minnesota

Home Opener – Monday, April 10 at 3:15 p.m. vs. Oakland

The standard start times for 2017 games will be:

Monday-Friday: 7:15 p.m.

Saturday: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1:15 p.m.

This is the complete current schedule from the Royals, but times are subject to change.

