Report: Yordano Ventura was robbed of World Series ring after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A news report out of the Dominican Republic says Yordano Ventura was assaulted and robbed before being left to die after his car crash on Sunday.

The article states that several people found Ventura still alive after the crash. Instead of helping him survive, thieves assaulted and stole personal items from Ventura.

Journalists report that someone stole his World Series ring and other belongings found in the car.

41 Action News is working to independently confirm these reports.

