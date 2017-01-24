Report: Yordano Ventura was robbed of World Series ring after crash

Ashton Day
6:50 AM, Jan 24, 2017
56 mins ago

A news report out of the Dominican Republic says Yordano Ventura was assaulted and robbed before being left to die after his car crash on Sunday.

Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images
Image copyright 2014 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A news report out of the Dominican Republic says Yordano Ventura was assaulted and robbed before being left to die after his car crash on Sunday. 

Story: Family, fans mourn for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

The article states that several people found Ventura still alive after the crash. Instead of helping him survive, thieves assaulted and stole personal items from Ventura. 

Related: Royals broadcasters remember special memories with Ventura

Journalists report that someone stole his World Series ring and other belongings found in the car. 

41 Action News is working to independently confirm these reports.

--------

 

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top