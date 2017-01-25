FanFest Fun: Your guide to 2017 Royals FanFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It’s that time of year again. Royals FanFest takes place this weekend in Kansas City, and we're pretty pumped up.

When is FanFest?

Friday, January 27

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (Season Ticket Members)

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. (All fans)

Saturday, January 28

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Season Ticket Members)

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (All fans)

Where is it?

Royals FanFest will take place at Bartle Hall in the Kansas City Convention Center

301 W 13th St #100

Kansas City, MO 64105

How much is it to go to FanFest?

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Kauffman Stadium Box Office at (816) 504-4040, or in person the day of the event.

1-Day Pass

Adult $17

Youth $11

2-Day Pass

Adult $23

Youth $15

Where do I park?

The Royals have provided a map to show parking around the convention center. The cost of parking will vary per parking garage or parking lot.

Who will be there?

This year's appearance list has us pretty excited.

Fans will get to meet 21 players, coaches, Royals alumni and broadcasters during FanFest. The list includes Danny Duffy, Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez. A full list of those appearing can be found here.

Autograph stages will be set up around the convention center. Autographs will be given to the first 150 fans for each session. Fans can only get one item signed, and photographs are not allowed.

What else is there to do?

This year's FanFest features clinics on hitting, field and pitching at the Diamond and interactive games.

A full list of activities can be found here. You can also check out a map of FanFest here.

The Royals also said they will honor Yordano Ventura, who died Sunday, Jan. 22.

If you can’t make it to FanFest, you can find full coverage of the 2-day event on the 41 Action News website.

