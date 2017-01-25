FanFest Fun: Your guide to 2017 Royals FanFest

Fans will get to meet 21 players, coaches, Royals alumni and broadcasters during FanFest. The list includes Danny Duffy, Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez. A full list of those appearing can be found here.
Autograph stages will be set up around the convention center. Autographs will be given to the first 150 fans for each session. Fans can only get one item signed, and photographs are not allowed.
What else is there to do?
This year's FanFest features clinics on hitting, field and pitching at the Diamond and interactive games.