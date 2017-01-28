KU police identify drug paraphernalia suspect inside McCarthy Hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. - University of Kansas police have identified the person suspected of possessing drug paraphernalia inside McCarthy Hall, which was discovered during an investigation into a reported rape.

Police have now identified the suspect but say, “there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault investigation.”

The crime originally appeared on the same police report that also listed a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl, as well as other crimes. Five Jayhawks’ basketball players are listed as witnesses.

The new report, released and obtained by 41 Action News Friday, says responding officers seized two glass smoking devices with residue on them. No suspect information was listed on the report.

“No suspect is released by us. The only information is the victim information, which you can see on the front page,” said KU Police Chief Chris Keary.

Keary would only answer 41 Action News’ questions off-camera.

He said this drug offense is consistent with how misdemeanor drug cases are processed, despite the investigation taking over a month.

“It isn’t always that cut and dry,” Keary said off-camera. “We need to make sure there isn’t greater involvement in that investigation. That needs to be taken into account.”

A notice to appear in the City of Lawrence Municipal Court has been issued to the suspect. However, a person at the municipal court told 41 Action News they had no record of the report.

Late Thursday night, Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self announced forward Carlton Bragg Jr. had been suspended indefinitely from the team for a violation of the team rules. In a news release, Self said the decision “was not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17th.”

Jim Marchiony, KU associate athletic director for external relations, would neither confirm nor deny the drug paraphernalia suspect was a KU Men’s basketball player.

