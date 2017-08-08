Are NFL preseason games important?

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs play their first preseason game of the season on Friday. They will host the San Francisco 49ers out at Arrowhead Stadium.

For young players, and those trying fight for a roster spot, each and every opportunity to play is important. Quarterback Tyler Bray gets few opportunities to take the field in meaningful regular season games. This Friday's game against the 49ers means the world.

"Last year, I was a little excited the first game [of the preseason] coming off an injury. The adrenaline was going," Bray said. "I was a little fired up on the first couple of throws. Hopefully this year, I should be a little bit more relaxed. Just go out there and just execute the offense."

The coaches on the team are still evaluating players many players to see how they will perform against other competition.

"I get to see the guys that I haven't seen under the lights - under the lights," Head Coach Andy Reid said. "So, I think that's the next step for some of these guys at least for my evaluation point. Many of them haven't played in the NFL. And so, you get a little feel of it, blend it in to what you've seen out here. And, you do that a couple more times. And, you come to a conclusion of who makes it and who doesn't."

However, the debate rages on about whether four NFL preseason games is necessary to play. Veterans like Quarterback Alex Smith may agree that number may be too many games to play.

Roger Goodell said he favors reducing the preseason to three games. Currently at 4. It's 5 for the 2 teams that play Hall of Fame game. — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) August 7, 2017

It's unclear how long Head Coach Andy Reid will play the 13-year veteran. However, Alex seemed annoyed when a reporter asked him if given a choice, would he play all four quarters of the game against San Francisco. His answer was straightforward.

"No. They don't count," Alex said eluding to the fact the game was meaningless.

"No one cares you know. You gotta get warmed up. You gotta be ready to roll. You wanna be, you wanna hit that opener full speed right? So, that's what they're there for. And, we gotta figure out the 53 guys on this team you know. And, that's what that's for. And, that's the coaches and the personnel guys' job. But, let me tell you, in a month, no one really cares about [the preseason]. I mean, could you tell us our preseason record last year? I mean, no I don't. I don't know it."