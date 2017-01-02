Chiefs tickets for AFC playoff game at Arrowhead now on sale

41 Action News Staff
9:29 AM, Jan 2, 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 8: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs high fives teammate Jeremy Maclin #19 after a touchdown catch at Arrowhead Stadium during the second quarter of the game on December 8, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Playoff tickets are now available after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title Sunday afternoon. 

The Chiefs will have a first-round bye this weekend and will host an AFC divisional home game at Arrowhead Stadium at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, January 15. 

It's the first playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium since 2003. 

Fans can purchase tickets online or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

You can also get tickets at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate on the northwest side of the stadium. The Ticket Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Parking passes for the AFC Divisional Game are also on sale at www.chiefs.com.

The Chiefs' opponent will be determined by the outcome of the AFC Wild Card games played on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.

 

