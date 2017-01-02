Chiefs tickets for AFC playoff game at Arrowhead now on sale

Fans can purchase tickets online or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
You can also get tickets at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate on the northwest side of the stadium. The Ticket Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Parking passes for the AFC Divisional Game are also on sale at www.chiefs.com.
The Chiefs' opponent will be determined by the outcome of the AFC Wild Card games played on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.