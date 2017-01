KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Check our alerts for your area here.

Weather Forecast Headlines

The next storm system is arriving around Sunday

Temperatures will be above average most of the week

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week

Here is Kansas City's most accurate forecast:

Tonight: Rain ending and cloudy skies continuing.. Wind: W 5-10 mph Low: 33°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Wind: W 10-12 mph High: 40°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: NW 10-20 mph Low: 31° High: 51°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

---