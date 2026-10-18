All cattle accounted for after semi-truck crashes, overturns in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cattle were on the loose in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, after a semi-truck carrying 120 head of cattle crashed and overturned on the highway Sunday morning.

Just before 1 p.m., KCPD said all cattle had been accounted for. The highway near I-29 and 71 Highway remains closed.

OLIVIA MODULE COWS ON THE LOOSE

The Kansas City Fire Department says they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-29 near Admiral Blvd. around 3 a.m. Sunday. One of those vehicles was an overturned semi-truck carrying 120 cattle.

The fire department says one patient from each vehicle was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Some of the cattle on board did not survive, according to KCFD. Of the surviving cattle, some remained in the trailer, while others wandered downtown KC, some even making it to KCK.

"We've had reports as far as Pershing in Maine, and reports that KCK's had a couple calls of cattle," said KCFD battalion chief Michael Hopkins.

Hopkins says KCPD has contacted resources to help wrangle the loose cattle. KSHB crews watched as they tried to wrangle five cows from a backyard near 13th and Brooklyn Ave. The homeowner woke up when police asked for help trying to block the cows from escaping the yard.

KSHB Cattle in a KCMO backyard

"I'm thinking I better go and let my brothers know I'm going to probably not be coming into church on time because I got cows in my backyard," said the neighbor.

Alongside the true Kansas City cowboys were neighborhood cowboys that came to help corral. Including young August, who was happy to see all the cows on her street safe.

"We were looking for them, and then we came over here, and the cow was magically saved," said August.

KSHB August, young KCMO resident

Hopkins also says the crash spilled diesel on the highway, which crews are working to clean up.

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