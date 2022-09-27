Watch Now
Ryan Reynolds announces Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine

Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 27, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Merc with a Mouth is coming back to big screen in September of 2024 and he's bringing Wolverine with him.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter for a video announcing Deadpool 3 Tuesday afternoon. During the video he talks about how he's developed the movie, before saying he only had one idea.

He then asks Hugh Jackman, who makes a surprise appearance, "Hey, Hugh. You want to play Wolverine one more time."

Jackman replies, "Yeah, sure Ryan."

The video then ends with a clip of Whitney Houston singing "I will always love <Hugh>," before revealing a release date of September 6, 2024.

This will mark Deadpool's entry into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. His two previous movies were produced before Disney purchased the rights back during the merger with the former 20th Century Fox film studio.

Jackman last portrayed Wolverine in the 2017 movie Logan. He said at the time that that film would be the last time portraying the character he first portrayed in the 2000 movie X-Men.

