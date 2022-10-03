This free Halloween costume demo at Michaels will help you with last-minute costumes

If you have a habit of waiting until a few days before Halloween to make your family’s costumes, Michaels is holding a free event the weekend before the big day that will give you some last-minute ideas.

The Last Minute Costume Ideas Demonstration will be at all Michael’s stores in the U.S. and Canada on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. You do not need to register ahead of time — simply show up at your local Michaels and you’re good to go.

The demonstration will provide tips and tricks on quick and easy ways to make a Halloween costume. Once the event is over, you can shop for the materials you’ll need at the store, then take them home and begin your costume.

If you can’t make it to the event, Michael’s has quite a few DIY costume instructions on their website, many of which can also be thrown together pretty quickly.

For adults, this pinata costume calls for just a few items — multiple colors of felt, a fabric marker and fabric adhesive. You’ll only need cotton fabric, foam sheets and shredded paper for this taco costume.

If you need a quick homemade child’s costume, this rainbow costume requires a foam board, foam sheets, glue, a permanent marker and a variety of paint colors. You’ll also need a glue gun, hot knife, glue sticks, scissors and paintbrushes.

Michaels has a handful of other in-store events on Sundays leading up to Halloween as well. Join a pumpkin decorating class on Oct. 2, a DIY Halloween necklace-making session on Oct. 9 and a free class where you can make your own Halloween decorations on Oct. 16. The events are at all Michaels stores nationwide from 2-4 p.m. local time.

If you don’t have a Michaels near you, take a look at these 12 DIY Halloween costumes you can make on a budget. Or check out these 10 DIY Halloween decorations you can make, like a melted wax pumpkin, a no-sew mantelpiece banner, a pumpkin wreath, a giant spider web and more.

Will you be making your own Halloween costume or decorations this year?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.