Heart to Heart International working to send supplies to victims of earthquake in Turkey

LENEXA, Kan. — In Turkey and Syria, local officials are working to recover and rebuild after a massive earthquake destroyed towns and killed thousands.

In Lenexa, Heart to Heart International is thinking about those impacted while working to send necessary supplies.

“Where are they going to get food, where are they going to sleep?" said Christine Knudsen, senior vice president of programs for Heart to Heart International. "Because it’s winter as well, so people are outside in the cold."

Working with their partners on the ground, Heart to Heart international is stepping up to the plate to help.

The organization says it's hoping to package over 110,000 medical supplies and hygiene kits.

“We know that some people have lost their lives, we know that some people will lose limbs,” Knudsen said. “We are already procuring some surgical trauma kits.”

According to Knudsen, the hygiene kits include a toothbrush, wash cloths, shampoo, combs, nail clippers, soap and more. Volunteers are helping assemble the kits.

Still, Heart to Heart is thinking outside the box, lending more than a helping hand.

“The products inside are super important, but even the bag itself becomes important, because you can carry things in it,” Knudsen said. "There’s enough for an individual for a month or two."

Heart to Heart says with the help of the community, they are helping those desperately in need.

“It helps them return to a sense of dignity, a sense of normalcy, when everything about them has changed and they are living through some of the most difficult days,” Knudsen said.

If you would like to donate or help Heart to Heart package supplies, click here

