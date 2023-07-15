'It took me a little bit by surprise': Residents in Mission react to storm damage

MISSION, Ks — Across Johnson County, people rushed to get home in bumper-to-bumper traffic, but that was made difficult by storm debris blocking roadways.

But even with the roadway debris, many homeowners were shocked when they saw the storm damage to their homes.

"My name is Melina Sanchez and when I got to the house, I was surprised that a big tree was in my driveway and I was like wow, what happened?"

Sanchez, who lives in Mission, said the giant tree toppled from her next door neighbor's yard.

"I was driving through the storm trying to get to my house as quick as possible," Sanchez said.

The family thought the damage from the downed tree would be much worse, but to their surprise it wasn't as bad as feared.

"I was working and thought it fell on top of my house," Sanchez said.

A family less than a half-mile away from the Sanchez house was not as fortunate.

A tree crashed into their roof.

"We needed the rain, but not all the craziness that came with it," said Robyn and Debbie Slahck, homeowners in Mission, KS. "With all the downed trees, power outages, the high winds, we definitely needed it (rain) for the yard,"

But all the damage and power outages didn't stop the couple from cooking a good meal.

"You don’t have to have electricity to cook on charcoal," the Slahcks said. "We’ve lived here a long time so we’ve been through a lot of storms. We always find a way to make it through."

People will be picking up debris this weekend and for some, into the next week.

It may be several days before power is restored, according to an Evergy spokesperson.

