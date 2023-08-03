Cities across Kansas City need help hiring crossing guards for new school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just weeks before the start of school, cities across the Kansas City area are making a last-second plea for more crossing guards.

All City Management Services contracts with multiple municipalities in Kansas City and the surrounding suburbs and is looking for at least 30 more crossing guards.

“This is one of our busiest times of year,” ACMS assistant regional manager Brandon Smith said.

The crossing guard company set up a recruitment hotline at 1-855-751-2267 and is hosting a hiring fair from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Hy-Vee on 151st Street in Overland Park.

“The need is great because I don’t know if people really understand how important it is,” crossing guard Rhonda Thompson said. “How much it matters. If there is not somebody standing here.”

Local police departments like Overland Park said a lack of crossing guards would put a bigger strain on their officers.

“It takes that officer out of his district and to one location and it also takes resources away, which we do not want,” Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said. “This is one way [the public] can assist us. By keeping us in our patrol areas, our districts.”

You can text “KIDSSAFE” to 22100 for more information.

