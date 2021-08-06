Watch
Clay County Public Health Center trustees set meeting on COVID-19 guidance

Schools, child care centers up for discussion
KSHB
Clay County Public Health Center
Posted at 5:21 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:21:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center Board of Trustees will meet virtually Wednesday to vote on COVID-19 guidance for schools and early child care centers.

The guidance document has yet not been made public, but will be posted on the Clay County Public Health Center website by noon on Monday.

Trustees initially met on Monday, Aug. 2, to vote on the issue, but after nearly three hours of public comment – with most speakers opposed to a mask mandate – they postponed the decision in order to investigate the duration and level of immunity in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday and include a one-hour public comment period. Comments will be limited to three minutes per speaker.

The link to join the meeting will be posted on the health center website on Sunday, but the meeting also will be live streamed on Facebook.

