Clay County Public Health Center to discuss COVID-19 guidance for schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center Board of Trustees will discuss COVID-19 guidance for schools and child care centers Monday night.

The special meeting comes days after Liberty Public Schools announced it would require masks for all staff, families and visitors, whether or not they have been fully vaccinated.

LPS leaders said in an update on the district website that because several of its schools are in Kansas City, Missouri, which recently reinstated its indoor mask mandate , the mask requirement will be district-wide.

The Clay County Public Health Center trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the center, 800 Haines Dr., in Liberty.