Johnson County Community College reinstates indoor mask mandate

Policy went into effect Tuesday
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:48:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County Community College has reinstated its indoor mask mandate effective immediately.

The Overland Park-based community college is requiring all individuals to wear masks while in public indoor spaces, classrooms, work areas where more than one person share the space, and private offices when another person enters the space effective Aug. 17, according to a release from JCCC.

The policy applies to students, faculty and staff as well as visitors to campus in all public indoor spaces regardless of how many people are present. That includes areas such as "lobbies, hallways, stairways, restrooms, food/beverage areas and any time lines form to enter any public indoor spaces."

JCCC said the reinstated mask mandate is aimed at "preserving our learning environment and protecting us all." The school is updating signage across campus to reflect the updated policy.

Students who believe they should be granted an accommodation should notify JCCC's Access Services, while faculty and staff should contact human resources.

People who refuse to comply with the mask mandate may be removed from campus, including by the JCCC Police Department if required.

