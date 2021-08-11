Last minute back-to-school preparations send parents and teachers shopping

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Parents and teachers are making last-minute purchases before school starts in many Kansas City-area districts on Thursday, Aug. 12th.

At U.S. Toy in Overland Park, reading specialist Patsy Glenn has made a last-minute alphabet chart for her classroom.

Glenn said this is the time to get everything she needs to make the classroom experience successful.

“You have to have your plan book, you’ve got to have your borders, you have to have your class rules sign, you name it," Glenn said.

Parents are also making last-minute preparations.

Susan Schuler needed to get backpacks and shoes for her children in second and fourth grade.

“We waited a little late, so slim pickings," Schuler said. "That’s why we had to go somewhere else to find his shoes."

Clothes were a popular back-to-school item for Tammy Souphanthong, but virus precautions were also on her mind.

"Mask are a requirement in the Shawnee district, so we got to do those," Souphanthong said. "So a lot of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes."

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend on average $848.90 on supplies. That is $59 more than last year.

Katherine Boyce and her daughter Lauren Boyce were shopping for outfits with a goth look. The incoming high school senior said she's excited to show off her new look in-person.

“I think it’s better for my learning experience personally," Lauren said. "I found it really hard to learn remotely, and I’m also excited to see all my friends again."

