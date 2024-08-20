Lead to Read seeks more volunteers as school year begins

Lead to Read, a Kansas City-based nonprofit that pairs adult reading mentors with elementary students, is once again asking for volunteers.

Angela Pritchett, communications manager for Lead to Read, tells KSHB 41 the organization needs roughly 800 new volunteers to meet the needs of the students the nonprofit serves.

Volunteers are asked to visit area schools weekly to read with a student. Depending on that student's reading level, the volunteer may do all, or just some, of the reading.

KSHB 41 morning anchor Taylor Hemness, who has volunteered with the program for the last several years, spoke with Dr. Sean Klippel, principal at Gordon Parks Elementary School in KCMO, about the need for volunteers and their impact.

Click here to learn more about volunteering.

