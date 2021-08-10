Watch
Raytown School District to require students, teachers, staff to wear face coverings or masks

McKenzie Nelson
Raytown School Bus
Posted at 6:57 PM, Aug 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students, teachers and staff in the Raytown School District will wear face coverings or masks when the new school year begins Aug. 23.

The district announced it will follow the Jackson County, Missouri, public health order that went into effect Monday.

The order has a requirement that "any individual in an indoor place of accommodation must properly wear a face covering or mask."

There are exceptions to the mask order, including minors below the age of 5, according to the health order.

The district's COVID-19 mitigation plan has handwashing and respiratory guidelines, along with guidelines for contact tracing, vaccination efforts and COVID-19 diagnosis and screening.

