A comprehensive guide to Kansas City-area school district mask policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools in Missouri and Kansas are preparing to open for another school year, as the delta variant has caused concern in both states. KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of all the masking policies in districts across the Kansas City-area.

Check for your district below. Districts are organized by county and placed under Kansas City metro, remaining Missouri and remaining Kansas categories.

Due to a federal mandate, masks will be required on school buses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

KANSAS CITY-AREA DISTRICTS:

Clay County:

Excelsior Springs School District



Masks will be encouraged , but not required. The district will be able to provide in-person, hybrid and virtual learning options.

Kearney School District



Masks are optional in the district.

Liberty School District



The district will require masks .

Missouri City School District



Masks are required when in a district building or using district transportation . However, a face covering can be taken off when an individual can social distance, such as at recess or lunch.

North Kansas City School District



The district will require masks .

Smithville R-II School District



Masks will be optional at Smithville.

Jackson County:

Jackson County instituted a mask mandate indoors, which will apply to all schools in the county. The order will begin Aug. 9 and last for 30 days. The policies of districts in Jackson County will be listed below, but at the start of school all districts will be required to mask due to the county order.

Blue Springs School District



Masks will be optional for students and staff regardless of vaccination status. The district will emphasize cleaning and symptom monitoring.

Center School District



Center will require masks indoors for students and staff.

Fort Osage School District



Masks not required in the district, but the return to school policy stated that rules from the previous school year may be reinstated if there is a spike in cases of COVID-19. Online learning is available as an alternative.

Grain Valley School District



Masks are recommended but not required. Absences due to COVID-19 will not count against a student.

Grandview School District



Masks will be required in accordance with the county mask mandate. Distance learning is an option in the district.

Hickman Mills School District



Masks will be required for students and staff.

Independence School District



The district will decide on masks in August.

Kansas City Public Schools



Masks will be required for students who are not fully vaccinated while indoors, but may be removed outdoor s. Fully vaccinated students, if they show their vaccine cards and if approved by a school nurse, are not required to wear a mask.

Lee’s Summit School District



Mask will be required for all students, but the mandate will be reevaluated on Oct. 22 before the second part of the fall semester.

Lone Jack School District



Lone Jack will f ollow Jackson County Health Department recommendations, so currently masks will be required.

Oak Grove School District



Masks are optional at Oak Grove.

Raytown School District



Raytown had made masks optional but not required.

Johnson County:

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners passed a mask mandate on Aug. 5 for kindergarten through sixth grade students and staff who work in those environments. The individual school district policies are listed below, but after the county's mandate begins, all schools will be required to mask.

Blue Valley School District



Masks will be required for all early childhood and kindergarten through eighth grade students, staff and visitors.

Gardner Edgerton School District 231



Masks are optional in the district.

Olathe Public Schools



Olathe Public Schools extended Johnson County's mandate to include seventh through 12th grades in their mask mandate.

Shawnee Mission School District



Masks will be required in Shawnee Mission.

Spring Hill Unified School District



Masks will be highly encouraged at Spring Hill, but not required.

at Spring Hill, but not required. The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 9 to discuss the Johnson County mandate and COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

Unified School District No. 232



Mask are required indoors. Teachers will need to wear a mask when in close contact with students.

Platte County:

North Platte School District



Masks are optional , unless otherwise mandated by the Platte County Health Department.

Park Hill School District



The district will require masks to be worn.

Platte County School District



Masks are highly recommended but not required.

West Platte School District



Masks and other PPE will be optional unless otherwise mandated by the Platte County Health Department.

Wyandotte County:

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Commissioners voted to reinstate the indoor mask mandate, but they left out of the mandate all county school districts and Bonner Springs and Edwardsville.

Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District



Masks are recommended but not required in the district.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools



Masks are required in KCK public schools.

Piper Kansas City



Masks will not be required in the district.

Turner Unified School District



Masks are recommended in the district.

REMAINING MISSOURI DISTRICTS:

Bates County:

Adrian School District



Mask are r ecommended but not required for students and staff. Distance learning is an option at the district.

Appleton School District



The district said it will “continue to seek guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Missouri DHSS, and local, state, and national entities” regarding masks, and will then decide its policies. Their return policy states that the rules outlined will be revisited whenever necessary and at least every six months. Remote learning is an option in the district.

Ballard School District



Masks are not required in the district. Absences from school due to COVID-19 will not count against the student.

Butler School District



Masks will be encouraged but remain optional at the district.

Hume School District



Masks are required for all visitors, students and staff.

Miami School District



Masking is based in phases in the district. Phase one: low threat, students may wear masks Phase two: increased threat, students are encouraged to wear masks while staff is required to do so Phase three: students will experience a hybrid educational setting Phase four: the building will shut down and the school will convert to online learning

Rich Hill School District



There will be voluntary masking in the district, but no requirement.

Buchanan County:

St. Joseph School District



Masks will be optional in the district.

Caldwell County:

Braymer School District



Masks will be optional in the district.

Hamilton School District



Masks will be optional , but the district will defer to mandates given out by the Caldwell County Health Department.

Cass County:

Archie School District



Masks are recommended in the district but not required . The district will provide two cloth masks to each student. The district also said on its website that they may revert back to their rules from the previous school year if it is deemed necessary. Remote learning is an option in the district.

Belton School District



Belton has remote learning available. Their website says “Our task force teams have been meeting to review all of the health and safety protocols and will use current CDC, Cass County Health Department, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as data from the changes made during in-person summer school to guide us in preparing for August.”

Drexel School District



The district has outlined their quarantine and contact tracing system here. Masks will be allowed but not required.

East Lynne District



Masks are welcome but not required, and the district will provide masks to anyone who wants one. Schools will also conduct daily screenings of students and staff.

Harrisonville Cass Schools



Masks will be encouraged for the unvaccinated but not required. The district will provide access to virtual learning.

Midway School District



Masking in the district will be based on the PCR 7-day positivity rate . If 5-9% masks are recommended for students If 10-14% masks are strongly recommended If 15% or above masks are required

Pleasant Hill School District



Masks are optional but the district said they could be mandated by Cass County, the Cass County Health Department or the School Board, and which point masks would become required.

Raymore-Peculiar School District



Masks are highly recommended at Raymore-Peculiar.

Sherwood Cass School District



Masks are recommended but not required.

Strasburg C-3 School District



Masks are encouraged in the district.

Clinton County:

Cameron School District



Masks will be encouraged in the district but not required.

Clinton County School District (Plattsburg)



The school district will not require masks unless the Clinton County Health Department or other government agency makes it a requirement. The district has online learning options available. The last time the district updated their masking policy was June 1.

Lathrop School District



Lathrop said on July 28 that masks would not be required , unless a government agency mandated it.

Johnson County (MO):

Chilhowee School District



Masks are encouraged in all areas and required in “congested” areas in the district.

Kingsville School District



Masks will be optional, in general, but may be required during times of high transmission risk. The district said it would comply with directives from health departments and other government entities.

Knob Noster School District



Knob Noster is not requiring masks but said it would update guidelines in accordance with health department guidance. The district will provide a virtual learning option.

Leeton School District



Leeton school district has not mandated masks, but will follow mandates issued by government agencies. The district will provide virtual instruction options.

Warrensburg School District



Masks are optional in the Warrensburg district.

Lafayette County:

Lafayette County School District



Masks are recommended in the district but not required, regardless of vaccination status.

Lexington School District



Students will be required to wear masks during arrival and dismissal of each school day and during passing periods for middle and high school students. Staff will need to wear face masks within six feet of students. The district will provide an online learning option.

Odessa R-VII School District



Masks are recommended in the district.

Sante Fe School District



Masks are optional in the district.

Wellington School District



Masks are encouraged in the district.

Ray County:

Orrick School District



Masks are optional in the district.

Richmond School District



Masks will be highly encouraged at Richmond but not required.

REMAINING KANSAS DISTRICTS:

Leavenworth County:

Basehor-Linwood Unified School District



Masks are recommended at Basehor-Linwood.

Easton Unified School District 449



Masks are recommended but not required in Easton.

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District



Masks are required for everyone except: students who submit proof of vaccination to the school nurse and staff who submit proof to HR. Children under the age of 2 and people with medical exemptions are also allowed to go maskless.

Lansing Unified School District



Masks are highly encouraged but not required in the district.

Leavenworth Unified School District



Masks are optional at Leavenworth.

Tonganoxie Unified School District



Masks are optional in the district.

Douglas County:

Baldwin City USD 348



There are no mask requirements at Baldwin.

Eudora Schools Kansas Unified School District no. 491



Masks were not required for summer school, but the district will revisit the topic for the regular school year . The next school board meeting is Aug. 12.

Lawrence Public Schools



The district has not made a determination regarding masks and the oncoming school year, but they required masks to be worn in June and July .

Silver Lake Schools



Mask are recommended in the district.

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County North USD 339



The district does not require masks .

Jefferson West School District



Masks are optional in the district.

Perry-Lecompton USD 343



Masks are highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in the district, but not required.

Valley Falls USD 338



Valley Fallas does not require mask usage unless ordered by county health department.

Miami County:

Louisburg Unified School District



Masks are optional in the district.

Paola Unified School District



Masks are optional in the district.

USD 367 Osawatomie Unified School District



Atchison County:

Atchison Public Schools



Masks are required in Atchison public schools.

USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools



Masks are currently optional , but the district said it was closely monitoring the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and may change its policy.

Franklin County:

Central Heights USD



There is no mask mandate but unvaccinated students are encouraged to wear masks.

USD 287 West Franklin



Staff and students have the choice to where a mask , and the district has said it may adopt other measures throughout the year.

Linn County:

Pleasanton USD 344



The district does not “anticipate” that masks will be a requirement.

Doniphan County:

Doniphan West USD 111



Masks are recommended but not required according to an April update .

Riverside USD 114



Riverside does not have a mask mandate .

Troy Public Schools



Troy Public Schools removed their mask mandate based on vaccination rates and infection rates but may reinstate it if needed.

Anderson County:

Unified School District 365



Masks are optional in the district.

Shawnee County:

Auburn-Washburn School District



Masks are not required but strongly encouraged at Auburn-Washburn.

Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450



The district removed their mask mandate, but said they would consider reinstating it if the situations in the schools changed.

Topeka Public Schools



Reopening plans will be discussed at the Aug. 5 school board meeting.

Osage County:

Lyndon USD 421



The district does not have a mask mandate .

Marais Des Cygnes Valley USD 456



The district previously removed their mask mandate and have not put a new one in place.

Osage City USD 420



Santa Fe Trail USD 434



They removed their mask mandate but have kept their special cleaning protocols.

USD 454 Burlingame

