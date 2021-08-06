Watch
A comprehensive guide to Kansas City-area school district mask policies

KSHB 41 News
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 22:53:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools in Missouri and Kansas are preparing to open for another school year, as the delta variant has caused concern in both states. KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of all the masking policies in districts across the Kansas City-area.

Check for your district below. Districts are organized by county and placed under Kansas City metro, remaining Missouri and remaining Kansas categories.

Due to a federal mandate, masks will be required on school buses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

KANSAS CITY-AREA DISTRICTS:

Clay County:

Excelsior Springs School District

  • Masks will be encouraged, but not required. The district will be able to provide in-person, hybrid and virtual learning options.

Kearney School District

Liberty School District

Missouri City School District

North Kansas City School District

Smithville R-II School District

Jackson County:
Jackson County instituted a mask mandate indoors, which will apply to all schools in the county. The order will begin Aug. 9 and last for 30 days. The policies of districts in Jackson County will be listed below, but at the start of school all districts will be required to mask due to the county order.

Blue Springs School District

  • Masks will be optional for students and staff regardless of vaccination status. The district will emphasize cleaning and symptom monitoring.

Center School District

Fort Osage School District

  • Masks not required in the district, but the return to school policy stated that rules from the previous school year may be reinstated if there is a spike in cases of COVID-19. Online learning is available as an alternative.

Grain Valley School District

Grandview School District

Hickman Mills School District

Independence School District

Kansas City Public Schools

Lee’s Summit School District

Lone Jack School District

Oak Grove School District

Raytown School District

Johnson County:
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners passed a mask mandate on Aug. 5 for kindergarten through sixth grade students and staff who work in those environments. The individual school district policies are listed below, but after the county's mandate begins, all schools will be required to mask.

Blue Valley School District

  • Masks will be required for all early childhood and kindergarten through eighth grade students, staff and visitors.

Gardner Edgerton School District 231

Olathe Public Schools

Shawnee Mission School District

Spring Hill Unified School District

  • Masks will be highly encouraged at Spring Hill, but not required.
  • The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 9 to discuss the Johnson County mandate and COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

Unified School District No. 232

  • Mask are required indoors. Teachers will need to wear a mask when in close contact with students.

Platte County:

North Platte School District

Park Hill School District

Platte County School District

West Platte School District

Wyandotte County:
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Commissioners voted to reinstate the indoor mask mandate, but they left out of the mandate all county school districts and Bonner Springs and Edwardsville.

Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Piper Kansas City

Turner Unified School District

REMAINING MISSOURI DISTRICTS:

Bates County:

Adrian School District

Appleton School District

  • The district said it will “continue to seek guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Missouri DHSS, and local, state, and national entities” regarding masks, and will then decide its policies. Their return policy states that the rules outlined will be revisited whenever necessary and at least every six months. Remote learning is an option in the district.
  • The last update on the return policy was April 15, according to their website.

Ballard School District

  • Masks are not required in the district. Absences from school due to COVID-19 will not count against the student.

Butler School District

Hume School District

Miami School District

  • Masking is based in phases in the district.
    • Phase one: low threat, students may wear masks
    • Phase two: increased threat, students are encouraged to wear masks while staff is required to do so
    • Phase three: students will experience a hybrid educational setting
    • Phase four: the building will shut down and the school will convert to online learning

Rich Hill School District

Buchanan County:

St. Joseph School District

Caldwell County:

Braymer School District

Hamilton School District

  • Masks will be optional, but the district will defer to mandates given out by the Caldwell County Health Department.

Cass County:

Archie School District

  • Masks are recommended in the district but not required. The district will provide two cloth masks to each student. The district also said on its website that they may revert back to their rules from the previous school year if it is deemed necessary. Remote learning is an option in the district.

Belton School District

  • Belton has remote learning available. Their website says “Our task force teams have been meeting to review all of the health and safety protocols and will use current CDC, Cass County Health Department, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as data from the changes made during in-person summer school to guide us in preparing for August.”

Drexel School District

  • The district has outlined their quarantine and contact tracing system here. Masks will be allowed but not required.

East Lynne District

  • Masks are welcome but not required, and the district will provide masks to anyone who wants one. Schools will also conduct daily screenings of students and staff.

Harrisonville Cass Schools

Midway School District

Pleasant Hill School District

  • Masks are optional but the district said they could be mandated by Cass County, the Cass County Health Department or the School Board, and which point masks would become required.

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Sherwood Cass School District

Strasburg C-3 School District

Clinton County:

Cameron School District

Clinton County School District (Plattsburg)

  • The school district will not require masks unless the Clinton County Health Department or other government agency makes it a requirement. The district has online learning options available. The last time the district updated their masking policy was June 1.

Lathrop School District

Johnson County (MO):

Chilhowee School District

Kingsville School District

  • Masks will be optional, in general, but may be required during times of high transmission risk. The district said it would comply with directives from health departments and other government entities.

Knob Noster School District

  • Knob Noster is not requiring masks but said it would update guidelines in accordance with health department guidance. The district will provide a virtual learning option.

Leeton School District

  • Leeton school district has not mandated masks, but will follow mandates issued by government agencies. The district will provide virtual instruction options.

Warrensburg School District

Lafayette County:

Lafayette County School District

Lexington School District

Odessa R-VII School District

Sante Fe School District

Wellington School District

Ray County:

Orrick School District

Richmond School District

REMAINING KANSAS DISTRICTS:

Leavenworth County:

Basehor-Linwood Unified School District

Easton Unified School District 449

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District

  • Masks are required for everyone except: students who submit proof of vaccination to the school nurse and staff who submit proof to HR. Children under the age of 2 and people with medical exemptions are also allowed to go maskless.

Lansing Unified School District

Leavenworth Unified School District

Tonganoxie Unified School District

Douglas County:

Baldwin City USD 348

Eudora Schools Kansas Unified School District no. 491

Lawrence Public Schools

Silver Lake Schools

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County North USD 339

Jefferson West School District

Perry-Lecompton USD 343

Valley Falls USD 338

Miami County:

Louisburg Unified School District

Paola Unified School District

USD 367 Osawatomie Unified School District

Atchison County:

Atchison Public Schools

USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools

  • Masks are currently optional, but the district said it was closely monitoring the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and may change its policy.

Franklin County:

Central Heights USD

  • There is no mask mandate but unvaccinated students are encouraged to wear masks.

USD 287 West Franklin

Linn County:

Pleasanton USD 344

Doniphan County:

Doniphan West USD 111

Riverside USD 114

Troy Public Schools

Anderson County:

Unified School District 365

Shawnee County:

Auburn-Washburn School District

Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450

Topeka Public Schools

Osage County:

Lyndon USD 421

Marais Des Cygnes Valley USD 456

Osage City USD 420

Santa Fe Trail USD 434

USD 454 Burlingame

