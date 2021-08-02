Unified School District 232 revisits COVID-19 mitigation policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks are currently optional in De Soto’s Unified School District 232, but the Board of Education could adjust its COVID-19 mitigation protocols Monday night.

The board is set to reconsider the protocols – including the latest guidance on masking on mass transit – that initially were approved last month.

At that time, in addition to optional masking, hand hygiene and health screenings were encouraged but not required.

Monday’s discussion will center around the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s recommendation that people who aren’t fully vaccinated wear masks, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance that encourages students to wear masks in the classroom.

The Board of Education meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the USD 232 Administrative Offices, 35200 West 91st Street in De Soto. Attendees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to wear a mask.