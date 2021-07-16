The Johnson County Health Department recommends students who aren't fully vaccinated wear masks in school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Health Department has updated its guidance for COVID-19 policies in schools as the delta variant of the virus spreads in the county.

The department now has four main recommendations for schools, according to a release:

require masks inside for those who are not fully vaccinated

promote vaccination

send home any person who may have COVID-19

send home those close to a person who has the virus

“Although transmission of the virus has decreased substantially compared to this time last year, we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, JoCo DHE director, in the release. “We are starting to see concerning increases in cases. We want a return to normalcy, but we need to be cautious and get vaccinated if eligible.”

Children under 12 are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and in Johnson County less than 40% of children age 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

The release also stated that the previous school year demonstrated the “effectiveness of mask wearing,” and that less than 1% of students within three feet of a person infected with COVID-19 contracted the virus.

Read the letter to superintendents and school board members here.