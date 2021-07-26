100 metro doctors send letter to school districts urging universal masking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Kansas City physicians sent a letter to school districts, urging them to require universal masking in school for at least the fall semester, especially for kids under 12 who can't get the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

"It's both to protect those students who would get sick and students who would end up with potentially multiple quarantines in the fall, since we're seeing a lot more cases in town," Dr. Amy Knapitsch, a pediatrician and mother of three, said.

About 100 doctors, who are also parents in Kansas City school districts, signed this letter. They say not masking will likely spread illnesses even more and worry it could create learning disruptions that schools may not be prepared for.

"We have a very different variant than what we were dealing with last year. It is much more contagious, we know that," Dr. Kathleen Eubanks-Meng, a Lee's Summit family medicine physician and mother of a Blue Springs School District student, said. "And even if that little paper mask that has some snot on it gives them an extra layer of protection, we need to do something."

These doctors say they've seen COVID-19 and other viral infections cases dramatically increase since May and June.

"We've seen plenty of children hospitalized and a number of pediatric deaths. Yes, the numbers are small but it's not really a risk I'd want to take with my kids and I don't want anyone to be in that position either," Knapitsch said.

Their letter agrees with the latest recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC, and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment - which all strongly encourage in-person learning with masks.

Doctors say universal masking means a reduction in not just COVID, but other illnesses with nearly identical symptoms.

"And that's what we're going to be dealing with this winter - our regular bugs in addition to increase in COVID and it's going to be an inconvenience for parents, schools, everybody," Dr. Allison Hettinger said, a pediatrician in Olathe who has three kids in the Blue Valley school district.

Their overall message:

"Talk to your physician, get your information from a trusted source, consider getting your child vaccinated or immunized if you can and just remember that we need to take care of each other," Hettinger said.

The letter in full is below:

To: Kansas City Area School Boards and Administrators

From: Kansas City Area Physicians

RE: School COVID Mitigation Fall 2021

Dear Superintendents, School Board Members, and Administrators,

We the undersigned are physicians (MD, DO) who practice within or reside within the Kansas City Metropolitan region. We comprise a wide range of clinical practice and specialties.

We agree with the newest guidelines published by experts at the CDC (July 9, 2021), AAP (July 18, 2021), and The Johnson County Department of Health (July 16,2021).

We urge schools to follow science and the experts and to enact the following procedures and policies, at a minimum:

1. Prioritize in-person learning.

2. Mandatory Universal Masking for all grades in which students are not yet eligible for vaccination. (Grades preschool - Grade 6)

3. Strongly encourage masking in unvaccinated students in grades where students are eligible for vaccination. (Grades 7 -12)

4. Strong contact tracing including following health department guidance for isolation and quarantine.

We all agree that our students need to be in schools and that they need to be safe. Enacting these policies will give schools the best opportunity to do both while minimizing potential instructional interruptions due to illness, contact isolations, and quarantine.

Sincerely,

