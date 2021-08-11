Clay County Public Health Center trustees again plan to discuss COVID-19 guidance for schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Center Board of Trustees is set to once again discuss COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. and offer a one-hour time limit for public speaking. Each speaker will be limited to three minutes.

Trustees met last week but failed to take action, opting to postpone until the could learn more about the duration and level of immunity people have after recovering from COVID-19.