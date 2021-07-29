Center School District to require masks for students, staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Center School District students and staff, as well as anyone on district property, will now be required to wear a mask.

District leaders made the announcement Wednesday, hours after Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that the city’s indoor mask mandate would be renewed, beginning Aug. 2.

Visitors also are no longer allowed on campus as of Tuesday, according to a letter sent to district families.

Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts remain in place, including requiring parents and employees to report confirmed virus cases to the district and free COVID-19 testing, among other policies.