Piper Kansas City to require masks in district buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Piper Kansas City is the latest Kansas City metro school district to approve a mask mandate for all students.

The Board of Education voted, 4-3, Monday night to require face coverings while inside district buildings and on district transportation.

The mandate applies to students, staff and visitors, “regardless of vaccination status,” the district stated in an update on its website .

The Kansas City, Kansas, district’s Board of Education is expected to discuss masking at “all future meetings,” the update stated.