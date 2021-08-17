Spring Hill School District modifies mask policy allowing parents to sign off on exemptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the Spring Hill School District will no longer need a doctor to sign off on medical exemptions in order for them to opt out of mask mandates.

On Monday, the district's board of education modified its mask order which now allows a parent or legal guardian to sign a medical exemption certification.

The form exempts students "with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering."

It also applies to students "whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance," according to the form.

In addition, the board will draft a resolution to further support the modification made on Monday.

Last week, the district announced it would follow the latest health order passed by the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, which mandates masks for kindergarten through sixth grade in the county, and require masks for elementary and middle school students, staff and faculty.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News a Johnson County spokesperson said its latest order left it up to schools to come up with exemption guidelines.

“Our order assigns responsibility for documentation of exemptions to schools and their guidelines. Spring Hill has modified its guidelines to allow parents to approve exemptions," the spokesperson said in a statement.

