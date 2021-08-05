Johnson County commissioners discuss mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners is discussing a mask mandate for elementary-age through 6th grade students.

Public health officials recommended that county commissioners adopt an order that would mandate masks in public and private schools for students up to and including those in 6th grade.

WATCH LIVE:

LIVE: Johnson County Board discusses masks

The order includes students and staff in such environments.

Board Chairman Ed Eilert said more than 90 people had signed up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. He said all would be allowed to speak for two minutes.

At a commission meeting last month , Eilert said he was opposed to a mask mandate, but was also concerned about children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, told the commission at Thursday's meeting that the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate was at 8.4%, up slightly from 7.9% at last month's meeting. He also said infections and hospitalizations were increasing among the unvaccinated.