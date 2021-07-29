Johnson County to review mask mandate policy next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During a meeting on Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners did not make any decisions on whether to follow recent COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Instead, those recommendations will be discussed at next week's board meeting.

Among the topics that will be discussed is whether or not to implement another mask mandate in the county.

At the meeting Wednesday, Board Chairman Ed Eilert said he was not in favor of implementing a mask mandate.

Also at the meeting, Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, presented recent information regarding the county's positivity rate and infections.

He said the positivity rate is currently at 7.9%.

Infections and hospitalizations are overall increasing among the unvaccinated, especially younger, school-aged residents, according to Areola.

Dr. Areola says infections and hospitalizations are increasing in those who are unvaccinated -- younger residents -- school aged residents.



Says JOCO is seeing outbreaks associated with camps, small businesses and childcare establishments — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 29, 2021

Some outbreaks are associated with camps, small businesses and child care establishments.

