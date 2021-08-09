Blue Valley School District revisits masking decision after reversing course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley School District Board of Education is set to discuss mask mandates once again after reversing course last week.

The district announced on Thursday that kindergarten through eighth grade students, as well as visitors and staff, will be required to wear masks in school buildings – despite stating days prior it would not require face coverings .

A district spokesperson confirmed to KSHB 41 News that masks would be on the board’s agenda when its members meet Monday night.

Several Kansas City-area doctors penned a letter shortly after Blue Valley’s initial decision, advocating for universal masking.

“There is no doubt that masks work to curb the spread of disease,” the letter stated. “Masks are a simple, cheap and life-saving intervention. Cloth masks are proven to decrease transmission of respiratory droplet particles by 51%. The consistent and appropriate use of masks last school year allowed more than 20,000 Blue Valley students to safely return to in-person instruction.”

Data on a district COVID-19 dashboard show that Blue Valley’s virus cases in the last academic year peaked in December with 107 cases reported two weeks in a row, followed by 102 cases, from the week of Dec. 22 through the week of Jan. 13.

District officials shifted their stance after the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners passed a mask mandate that applied to students in kindergarten through sixth grade .

As of Friday, masking was optional for those in the district’s high school buildings.

The Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the District Office. For more information, visit the Blue Valley website.