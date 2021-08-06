Blue Valley School District to require masks for K-8th grade students, staff, visitors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley School District announced Thursday it will now require kindergarten through eighth grade students, as well as staff and visitors, to wear masks in district buildings beginning on Aug. 9.

The move came after the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners passed a mask mandate on Thursday morning for younger students, according to the school district.

The move reverses a decision made by the district last week to not require masks in schools.

In high school buildings, the district only recommends students, staff and visitors to wear a mask.

All students, staff and visitors must also wear masks in school transportation.