Olathe School District to discuss COVID-19 mitigation procedures for start of school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 to discuss COVID-19 mitigation procedures for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

This regularly-scheduled meeting comes after a Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday morning that voted to require masks for kindergarten through 6th grade students in the county. School staff who work those environments will also be required to wear masks.

Olathe Public Schools will have to comply with this new county mandate, but the board can choose to extend the mask mandate to seventh through 12th grade students.

"The board will discuss and possibly vote on COVID-19 mitigation procedures for the start of the new school year," the district said.

In June, it approved protocols, which took effect July 1, that included optional masking for staff and students.That guidance allowed for adjusting protocols should the COVID-19 situation in Olathe Public Schools or the community change.

The county epidemiologist also was in attendance to answer board members’ questions.

Watch the meeting here:

