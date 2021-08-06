Blue Springs School District to comply with Jackson County mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District will follow the Jackson County indoor mask mandate requiring anyone over the age of five, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask inside public spaces.

The district, in an email sent to school district families, said that the three schools in the city limits of Independence, which rolled back its public health order Monday, will also comply with the Jackson County mandate. Those three schools are William Yates Elementary, Sunny Pointe Elementary and Paul Kinder Middle School.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 23.

"Additional information will be released in the coming days informing families of back-to-school protocols and COVID-19 precautionary measures," the email said. "Please be on the lookout for more information on Tuesday, August 10."

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced the new order earlier this week, and it will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.