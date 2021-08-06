Watch
LIVE: Wyandotte County discusses mask mandate

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 20:02:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is discussing whether or not it will reinstate a mask mandate.

Health officer Dr. K. Allen Greiner recommended a mandate that, with some exemptions, will require people in Wyandotte County to wear masks in public spaces, health care settings and on public transportation.

Public health officials said prior to the meeting that with a vaccination rate of just 35%, “consistent and correct indoor mask usage is the next best form of mitigation against COVID-19.”

The Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Education will require masks for students, staff, parents and visitors in school buildings for the 2021-2022 school year.

