Substitute teachers still needed in Kansas and Missouri. Here’s how to qualify

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, substitute teachers are still in demand to fill absences short and long-term in school districts.

For Kansas, standard substitute teachers are required to hold a degree and complete a teacher preparation program, while clearing a background check. You can learn how to apply here.

For Missouri, there are two routes. Substitutes must have a minimum of 36 credit hours or complete a state-approved substitute teacher course. Those requirements changed in June 2022.

The 20-hour online course is only offered through Frontline Education, Kelly Education,and approved Missouri higher-ed institutions.

Keith Elliott works for Kelly Services, which helps recruit and place subs in both states. He said the change to Missouri’s requirements will hopefully increase the applicant pool.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Keith Elliott - Kelly Services

“So what the State of Missouri has done is said, hey, we now have a 20-hour training course that teaches you things like classroom management, conflict de-escalation, things that substitutes really need to be successful in a classroom,” said Elliott. “Kelly's taken that a step further and developed our own training that we have shared with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Missouri."

Elliott said Kelly Services hasn’t seen a noticeable increase in substitute applications. He said they saw a 10-15% increase in demand from schools post-pandemic and that is true ahead of the new school year.