Charlie Parker, KC Jazz legend, to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File
FILE - In this May 8, 1949 file photo, Jazz great Charlie Parker performs in Paris. The Apollo Theater and Opera Philadelphia will present the theaters first opera in the spring about jazz saxophonist and composer Charlie Parker. Charlie Parkers Yardbird will premiere at the Harlem theater April 1 and April 3. It had its world premiere in June in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, legend, known for his influence in the Jazz scene will have his name forever cemented in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American Jazz Museum, located in the historic 18th and Vine District in KCMO, announced on Sunday that saxophonist Charlie Parker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Though the announcement was originally made in June of 2020, the museum tweeted about the accomplishment on Sunday.

"Did you hear this news? Legendary Kansas City saxophonist @CharlieParkerKC is officially getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021 and we're so excited," the museum said in a tweet.

Parker, according to his website, "was a pioneering composer and improviser who ushered in a new era of jazz and influenced subsequent generations of musicians, writers and artists."

Parker died in 1955. He was 35.

