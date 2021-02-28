Charlie Parker, KC Jazz legend, to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, legend, known for his influence in the Jazz scene will have his name forever cemented in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American Jazz Museum, located in the historic 18th and Vine District in KCMO, announced on Sunday that saxophonist Charlie Parker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Though the announcement was originally made in June of 2020, the museum tweeted about the accomplishment on Sunday.

"Did you hear this news? Legendary Kansas City saxophonist @CharlieParkerKC is officially getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021 and we're so excited," the museum said in a tweet.

Parker, according to his website, "was a pioneering composer and improviser who ushered in a new era of jazz and influenced subsequent generations of musicians, writers and artists."

Parker died in 1955. He was 35.