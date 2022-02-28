Black History Month Podcast: Black woman-owned construction company in Kansas City breaks barriers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LaTasha McCall didn't always know she wanted to be an entrepreneur, but after facing discrimination in her industry, decided to take matters into her own hands.

To start her company, she drained her 401K.

Now, LM2, her company, has 30 employees and recently passed its fifth year anniversary.

But McCall said she can't take all the credit for her success. She said she had lots of help from the wider Kansas City business community.

"I've got to give credit, like I said to the Black Chamber, who saw something in me and knew what my vision was, and supported me through this. And like I said, it was being mentored by so many great people," McCall said. "And then the support of just Kansas City."

Making any business work isn't easy, but McCall's experiences highlight some of the common struggles Black business owners face - from discrimination to funding.

In the final part of a three-part podcast mini-series, KSHB 41 News digital producers Katharine Finnerty and Casey Murray look into what these barriers are, and how Kansas City can better support Black entrepreneurs.