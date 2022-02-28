Black History Month Podcast: Ruby Jean's owner brings healthy food option to east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Inside Ruby Jean's Kitchen and Juicery at 3000 Troost Ave., a mural proclaiming "Health is Freedom" is painted on the back wall.

That mission statement is something owner and CEO Chris Goode lives by.

Goode named his juicery, Ruby Jean's, to honor his late grandmother, who passed away when he was 14. She passed away primarily because of her battle with type 2 diabetes. Goode said that if she had more access to healthier food options, she could have lived longer.

Goode said Ruby Jean's is the first 100% health conscious store to exist on the east side of Kansas City, which he said has long been neglected.

According to the 2016 to 2021 Kansas City, Missouri, Community Health Improvement Plan, the area east of The Paseo and Troost Avenue from 9th Street to 95th Street is considered a "high priority zip code" when it comes to lack of access to healthy food options.

The area, which has a large minority population, has for a long time lacked full-service grocery stores.

In the first part of a three-part podcast mini-series, KSHB 41 News digital producers Katharine Finnerty and Casey Murray look into the topic of food deserts in Kansas City, and how nutritional inequality impacts so much more than just a person's physical health.